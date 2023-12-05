Jack Harlow's Concert-Goers Experience Blockchain-Based VIP Tickets

According to Blockworks, concert-goers at Jack Harlow's recent show in Lexington, KY, experienced blockchain technology without even realizing it. MITH, a Polygon-based fan engagement startup, partnered with the multi-platinum rapper to offer on-chain VIP tickets for his mini-tour in Kentucky. The company created on-chain records of attendance at the shows, using a 'mullet' approach to get users on board – Web2 in the front, Web3 in the back. MITH plans to launch platforms for creatives to monetize fan interactions and for fans to accrue rewards and collectibles, with the on-chain pieces happening behind the scenes. Incubated by Range Media Partners in 2022, MITH came out of stealth in late November after Jack Harlow debuted his MITH-powered website where fans could purchase premium experience tickets for his upcoming shows. MITH validated the tickets on-chain with Tokenproof, an on-chain ticketing protocol, so fans had the option to add their ticket to a crypto wallet but only needed to scan a QR code to enter. The company did not pay Harlow for his use of the platform, as he wanted to advise on the future of the product and have upside. MITH raised $3.5 million in seed funding with participation from Warner Music Group, Winklevoss Capital, and the NEAR Foundation, among others. The startup initially built a more complex platform for Harlow before he asked them to scale back the 'Private Garden' website to focus just on tickets. MITH's founders, Matty Ayers and Emilio Sanchez, believe the best uses of blockchain tech for fan engagement will ultimately emerge down the road. They are working on 'co-creation' where fans can create derivative works started by popular creatives, with monetization and intellectual property rights handled via blockchain. MITH plans to open up 'self-serve' to more creators in the first half of 2024.

View full text