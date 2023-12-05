Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Jack Harlow's Concert-Goers Experience Blockchain-Based VIP Tickets

Binance News
2023-12-05 21:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, concert-goers at Jack Harlow's recent show in Lexington, KY, experienced blockchain technology without even realizing it. MITH, a Polygon-based fan engagement startup, partnered with the multi-platinum rapper to offer on-chain VIP tickets for his mini-tour in Kentucky. The company created on-chain records of attendance at the shows, using a 'mullet' approach to get users on board – Web2 in the front, Web3 in the back. MITH plans to launch platforms for creatives to monetize fan interactions and for fans to accrue rewards and collectibles, with the on-chain pieces happening behind the scenes. Incubated by Range Media Partners in 2022, MITH came out of stealth in late November after Jack Harlow debuted his MITH-powered website where fans could purchase premium experience tickets for his upcoming shows. MITH validated the tickets on-chain with Tokenproof, an on-chain ticketing protocol, so fans had the option to add their ticket to a crypto wallet but only needed to scan a QR code to enter. The company did not pay Harlow for his use of the platform, as he wanted to advise on the future of the product and have upside. MITH raised $3.5 million in seed funding with participation from Warner Music Group, Winklevoss Capital, and the NEAR Foundation, among others. The startup initially built a more complex platform for Harlow before he asked them to scale back the 'Private Garden' website to focus just on tickets. MITH's founders, Matty Ayers and Emilio Sanchez, believe the best uses of blockchain tech for fan engagement will ultimately emerge down the road. They are working on 'co-creation' where fans can create derivative works started by popular creatives, with monetization and intellectual property rights handled via blockchain. MITH plans to open up 'self-serve' to more creators in the first half of 2024.
View full text