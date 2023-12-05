Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk's X Gains Money Transmitter Licenses in Three More US States

Binance News
2023-12-05 21:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Elon Musk's company X, formerly known as Twitter, has been granted three additional money transmitter licenses in the US states of South Dakota, Kansas, and Wyoming. This brings the total number of states where the company is allowed to engage in money transfers to twelve. The other states where the company had previously been granted a money transmitter license include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The registrations are associated with a business named 'X Payments LLC,' formerly 'Twitter Payments LLC,' which will operate the money transfer operations at X. Musk confirmed the additions in a post on X, in response to an article by The Street which noted the Nov. 27 addition of South Dakota. The Street's reporting indicated the company had only been registered in 10 states, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System's database. Now, the database is showing the most recent additions, as well. Musk has previously spoken about his plans to morph X into a payments platform, having earlier detailed his vision for the future of the company shortly after the acquisition. He has described X as a place where users would be able to send money to others on the platform, and extract their funds to authenticated bank accounts, and perhaps later, a high-yield money market account that would encourage people to keep their cash in accounts with X. This plan would put X into competition with PayPal, a company Musk is crediting with co-founding via its merger with his X.com. Payments are also tied into X's broader move into the creator economy, where X users with at least 500 followers and 5 million organic impressions on their posts over the past 3 months can become eligible for ads revenue sharing. However, X's ability to monetize via ads has taken a downturn in recent days, as an advertiser exodus was prompted by Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic post on the platform and reports that brands' campaigns were appearing next to hate speech. As a result, X has lost several larger advertisers, including Apple, Disney, IBM, Paramount, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Comcast/NBCU, Walmart and others. The company said it would focus on small business advertisers in the near term and is also planning to make Musk's new AI, Grok, available to X's paid subscribers as another source of revenue.
View full text