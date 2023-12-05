Helium Mobile Launches Nationwide Crypto-Powered Wireless Phone Service

According to Decrypt, Helium Mobile, a crypto-powered wireless phone service, is now available nationwide in the United States after a successful trial launch in Miami. The service provides cellular phone coverage across the decentralized Helium network, supported by T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, and allows subscribers to earn crypto tokens through everyday use. Nova Labs, the startup behind Helium Mobile, offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $20 per month without a contract. Users must bring their own phone, compatible with either iOS 14 or newer or Android 11 or newer. The service is built around the Helium 5G network, powered by thousands of user-operated nodes deployed across the country. Users running a node are rewarded in crypto tokens for sharing service with nearby subscribers. Additionally, users can earn MOBILE tokens for sharing data on network coverage, which can be used to help pay for the service.

