Mad Lads NFT Series Floor Price Surpasses 200 SOL, Setting New Record
Binance News
2023-12-05 16:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the floor price of the NFT series Mad Lads has broken through 200 SOL (approximately $12,000), setting a new historical high. The data was provided by Tensor.
