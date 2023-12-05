Matcha Launches Cross Chain Swaps for Ethereum-Compatible Networks

According to Decrypt, Ethereum DeFi exchange Matcha has introduced cross chain swaps, enabling users to trade tokens across Ethereum-compatible networks such as Polygon and Avalanche. This feature aims to simplify the process for the 3.7 million digital wallets managing multiple chains. Previously, users had to rely on bridges, which often had poor user experiences, long wait times, and high fees. Matcha's built-in cross chain swaps now support seven networks: Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, and Fantom. As a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on Ethereum, Matcha gathers liquidity from various exchanges, allowing users to find the best prices for their trades across different liquidity sources. With cross chain swaps, Matcha adds bridges to the list of potential routes for tokens, ensuring users have the cheapest or most efficient route available. The platform does not charge a fee for this new service, allowing traders to use cross chain swaps without incurring extra costs.

View full text