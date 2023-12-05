Cosmos Community Votes to Allocate 600,000 ATOM for pSTAKE Liquidity Staking Growth

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos community has voted in favor of a proposal to allocate 600,000 ATOM tokens for the growth of pSTAKE liquidity staking. The proposal received a 39.7% support rate, with 21.4% opposing and 38.7% abstaining. The aim of the proposal is to allocate 600,000 ATOM tokens for pSTAKE liquidity staking growth, with pSTAKE sharing 15% of the liquidity staking revenue with Cosmos Hub and waiving the 5% protocol fee for 300,000 ATOM liquidity staking.

