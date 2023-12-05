copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos Community Votes to Allocate 600,000 ATOM for pSTAKE Liquidity Staking Growth
Binance News
2023-12-05 15:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos community has voted in favor of a proposal to allocate 600,000 ATOM tokens for the growth of pSTAKE liquidity staking. The proposal received a 39.7% support rate, with 21.4% opposing and 38.7% abstaining. The aim of the proposal is to allocate 600,000 ATOM tokens for pSTAKE liquidity staking growth, with pSTAKE sharing 15% of the liquidity staking revenue with Cosmos Hub and waiving the 5% protocol fee for 300,000 ATOM liquidity staking.
View full text