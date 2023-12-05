DeFi Platform Curvance Raises $3.6 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curvance has completed a $3.6 million seed funding round. Participants in the round included Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs, cross-chain messaging platform Wormhole, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, and core contributors of Scroll, Mantle, Eigenlayer, GMX, Curve Finance, Convex Finance, Balancer, Aura Finance, Pendle Finance, and Frax Finance. The funds raised will be used to expand operations, support security audits, and recruit talent in the DeFi market.

