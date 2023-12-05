UN, Envision Blockchain, HBAR Foundation, and Swirlds Labs Collaborate on Carbon Market Platforms at COP28

According to Foresight News, the United Nations, Envision Blockchain, HBAR Foundation, and Swirlds Labs have collaborated on the open-source digitalization of carbon markets and digital measurement, reporting, and verification (dMRV) platforms Guardian and Managed Guardian Service (MGS) at the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2023. The platforms have introduced a series of innovative enhancements, including advanced artificial intelligence search and guided search features, 15 methods transformed into actionable Guardian policies, and new project data comparison features. These carbon market platforms are supported by Hedera Hashgraph's distributed ledger and native token HBAR.

