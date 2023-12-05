Marathon Digital Announces November Bitcoin Production And Mining Operations Update

According to Foresight News, Marathon Digital has announced its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for November. The company produced 1,187 BTC in November, bringing its total production for the year to 10,999 BTC. As of November 30, Marathon held unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and Bitcoin totaling $802.3 million. By the end of November, the company held 14,025 unrestricted BTC and had sold 700 BTC for operational purposes. Marathon plans to sell additional BTC in the future for operational and financial purposes.

