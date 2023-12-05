Bitcoin Network NFT Sales Surpass $1 Billion

According to Foresight News, data from Cryptoslam reveals that the total sales of NFTs on the Bitcoin network have surpassed $1 billion, currently standing at $1,023,229,197. The total number of transactions is 1,233,917, with 215,480 buyers and 196,747 sellers. Additionally, in November, the sales of NFTs on the Bitcoin network reached $375,955,578.55, a month-on-month increase of 220.8%, setting a new record for the highest monthly sales of NFTs on the Bitcoin network.

