Warbler Labs Launches Blockchain-Based Smart Investment Advisor Heron Finance

According to Foresight News, Warbler Labs, the company behind decentralized lending protocol Goldfinch, has introduced a blockchain-based smart investment advisor called Heron Finance. Heron has successfully registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Users of the platform will answer questions designed to assess their investment goals and risk tolerance, after which the smart investment advisor will display potential private credit transaction portfolios for users to choose from. Interest is typically paid monthly and can be automatically reinvested. The annual interest rate for investment portfolios is expected to be between 11% and 16%.

