Brazil's Economy Sees Slight Growth in Q3 Despite Predictions of Decline

Binance News
2023-12-05 13:08
According to Yahoo News, Brazil's economy experienced an unexpected expansion in the third quarter, providing a temporary boost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's efforts to improve living standards before an anticipated period of slower growth. Official data released on Tuesday revealed that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% in the July-September period compared to the previous quarter, defying the median estimate of a 0.3% decline predicted by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The economy saw a 2% growth from a year ago. The expansion was driven by gains of 0.6% in both the industry and services sectors, according to the national statistics agency. However, the agriculture sector experienced a 3.3% plunge as the effects of a super harvest wore off, and investments dropped by 2.5%. The slowdown was widely anticipated, and the main concern for investors and analysts is how President Lula, a 78-year-old leftist, will navigate a more challenging economic landscape. While monetary easing is in progress, the benchmark Selic stands at 12.25%, and the central bank plans to deliver half-point rate cuts at its next two meetings as policymakers anticipate weaker growth in the near term and annual inflation slowing closer to the target.
