OpenZeppelin Addresses Thirdweb Contract Security Vulnerability

According to Foresight News, security firm OpenZeppelin has announced that the security vulnerability in Thirdweb contracts has not been exploited yet. The issue is related to the integration of a specific pattern and is not associated with the implementation included in the OpenZeppelin contract library. OpenZeppelin will continue to lead the assessment of affected users in the community and provide mitigation strategies for them, disclosing the vulnerability when appropriate. For Thirdweb users, the team has developed a tool to check whether contracts created through their platform are affected and to perform migrations: https://mitigate.thirdweb.com.

View full text