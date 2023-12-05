copy link
Ethereum Classic Announces 'Spiral' Network Upgrade
2023-12-05 12:38
According to Foresight News, Ethereum Classic has announced the upcoming 'Spiral' network upgrade, which aims to achieve protocol equality with the Ethereum Foundation's 'Shanghai' upgrade. The mainnet will undergo this significant update to enhance its compatibility and overall performance.
