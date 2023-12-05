copy link
DWF Labs Launches 2024 Angel Investment Plan Focusing on GameFi, SocialFi, and DeFi
2023-12-05 12:30
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs founder Andrei Grachev has announced the official launch of the 2024 Angel Investment Plan. The plan will focus on GameFi, SocialFi, Memes, RWA, derivatives, and DeFi, providing funding, consulting, networking, and connections support. Applications for the program are now open.
