AI Chatbot Scopechat Beta Set for Release to Top 50,000 Users on December 12

According to Foresight News, web3 data analytics company 0xScope announced that the beta version of its AI chatbot, Scopechat, based on web3 data, will be released to the top 50,000 users on the Scopepoints waiting list on December 12. As previously reported by Foresight News, 0xScope revealed plans to launch the Scopechat Beta version in early December, which can provide real-time data and insights for any crypto-related questions, with the waiting list now open for early access.

