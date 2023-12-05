copy link
Nostr Assets Protocol Temporarily Suspends Deposits Due to Maximum Inbound Capacity
Binance News
2023-12-05 11:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Nostr Assets Protocol has announced in its Telegram Chinese community that it has reached its maximum inbound capacity and will have to temporarily suspend all deposits. Users are advised not to attempt to deposit funds into NostrAssets for the time being. The team will provide updates once the inbound capacity issue has been resolved.
