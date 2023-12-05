Buy Crypto
Ava Labs Moves Bug Bounty Program to Immunefi, Offers Up to $10,000 Reward

Binance News
2023-12-05 11:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ava Labs has announced that it has migrated its bug bounty program to the Web3 bug bounty platform Immunefi. To submit a vulnerability, participants must complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. The highest reward offered for identifying a bug is $10,000. The move to Immunefi, a decentralized platform, aims to enhance the security of Ava Labs' projects by encouraging developers and security researchers to identify and report potential vulnerabilities. The bug bounty program is an essential part of maintaining the security and integrity of the platform, as it helps to discover and fix any issues before they can be exploited by malicious actors. By requiring participants to complete the KYC process, Ava Labs ensures that only legitimate and verified users can take part in the bug bounty program, reducing the risk of fraudulent submissions. The rewards offered for identifying vulnerabilities serve as an incentive for developers and researchers to actively contribute to the platform's security.
