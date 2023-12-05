QANplatform Secures $15 Million Investment from MBK Holding

According to Foresight News, QANplatform, a Layer1 blockchain designed to resist quantum computing attacks, has signed a $15 million investment contract with MBK Holding. MBK Holding is founded and chaired by Qatari national Sheikh Mansoor Bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The investment will help QANplatform further develop its technology and expand its reach in the blockchain industry. The platform aims to provide a secure and efficient solution for businesses and developers in the face of potential quantum computing threats. Quantum computing has the potential to disrupt current encryption methods, making it crucial for blockchain platforms to develop resistance against such attacks. This partnership between QANplatform and MBK Holding highlights the growing interest in quantum-resistant blockchain technology and its potential to shape the future of the industry.

