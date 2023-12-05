OpenSea To Assist NFT Holders Affected By Security Vulnerability

According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced that it is in contact with Web3 development tool platform Thirdweb to address a security vulnerability affecting some NFT collections. OpenSea will help affected NFT holders make contract migration-related changes on its platform. Previously, Foresight News reported that Thirdweb stated in its official blog that on November 20 at 18:00, a security vulnerability was discovered in the commonly used open-source libraries of multiple Web3 smart contracts, including some pre-built smart contracts by Thirdweb. The affected contracts include AirdropERC20 (v1.0.3 and higher), ERC721 (v1.0.4 and higher), and ERC1155 (v1.0.4 and higher). In addition to the impacted smart contracts, wallet, payment, and infrastructure services were not affected and continue to operate normally.

