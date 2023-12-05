Buy Crypto
DeFi's Total Value Locked Surpasses $50 Billion as Solana-Based Protocols Thrive

Binance News
2023-12-05 10:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the total amount of capital locked or staked across all decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols reached $50 billion on Tuesday for the first time in six months. The increase is attributed to rising asset prices and fresh inflows. Since October 13, the value of some Solana-based protocols has risen by as much as 120%, and the newly announced layer-2 platform Blast received over $700 million in deposits. Data from DefiLlama shows that DeFi's total value locked (TVL) has gained more than $15 billion in six weeks. Ether (ETH), the primary asset used across the DeFi market, has risen by 42% since October 13, outpacing the whole DeFi market, which increased by 41%. Transactional volume has also risen, with more than $5.4 billion changing hands on a single day last month, the most since March. The liquid staking market, led by Lido and RocketPool, has been a significant contributor to DeFi's TVL, accounting for 45% of the total. Lido currently offers an annual yield of 3.7%, while RocketPool offers 3.92%. Liquid staking is a form of derivative that allows investors to generate a yield from staking ether while receiving a token that can be used elsewhere across the DeFi ecosystem. TVL on Solana-based protocols Marginfi, Jito, and Marinade Finance has jumped by between 60% and 120% in the past 30 days as institutional interest around Solana continues to mount. Grayscale's Solana Trust traded at an 869% premium last month, demonstrating significant demand from the institutional market. Jito, Solana's liquid staking protocol, offers stakers a yield of 6.96%, a level that led to $327 million in inflows since October 13.
