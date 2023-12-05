Lido TVL Rises to $20.48 Billion, ETH Deposits Increase by 6.93%

According to Foresight News, Lido announced that as of December 4th, its total value locked (TVL) has risen to $20.48 billion, with a growth rate of 6.93% over the past week. The number of ETH deposits in the past week reached 77,000, ranking first in Ethereum deposits. Additionally, the average annual staking rate for stETH increased to 3.73% over the past week. Furthermore, Base's wstETH deposits grew by 35.96% to 3,018 wstETH. This growth in Lido's TVL and ETH deposits highlights the increasing interest in Ethereum staking and the potential for higher returns for investors.

