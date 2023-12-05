Buy Crypto
London Stock Exchange Faces Third Outage in Recent Months

Binance News
2023-12-05 10:34
According to Yahoo News, London Stock Exchange Group Plc experienced a third outage within a few months, causing trading to be halted in approximately 2,000 smaller shares. The affected stocks' trading was stopped shortly after 9:15 am local time, with the exchange operator expecting a resumption at 10:15 am. In October, trading in hundreds of smaller shares was halted during the final 80 minutes of a session. Additionally, last month, LSEG's FTSE Russell indexes faced a 40-minute outage, disrupting trades in the UK, Italy, and South Africa. These recent outages occur as LSEG aims to transition from an exchange provider to a data services giant. As part of this transformation, Microsoft Corp. agreed in 2022 to purchase a 4% stake in LSEG, with the exchange operator committing to spend billions of dollars on cloud services with the technology giant over the next decade. In 2021, LSEG completed its $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv, intended to usher in a new era for the company. LSEG has announced plans to create five new divisions starting next year: data and analytics, FTSE Russell, risk intelligence, capital markets, and post-trade.
