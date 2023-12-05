copy link
NFTScan Labs And MintCore Team Launch Ethereum Layer2 Network For NFTs
Binance News
2023-12-05 09:29
According to Foresight News, NFTScan Labs and the MintCore team have jointly launched an Ethereum Layer2 network called Mint, specifically designed for NFTs. This collaboration aims to provide a more efficient and scalable solution for the growing NFT market.
