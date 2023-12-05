Bounce Finance Launches Quanto Derivatives With 200x Leverage

According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Finance has announced the launch of Bounce Quanto Derivatives, allowing users to trade BTC with up to 200x leverage by collateralizing AUCTION tokens. Quanto Derivatives combine securities and currencies, based on an asset priced in one currency but paid in another, effectively locking in exchange rates. Currently, Quanto Derivatives offer Quanto BTC.USDT trading pairs, enabling users to trade without directly purchasing BTC or USDT, using the BTC/USDT exchange rate.

View full text