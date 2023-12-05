Ultiverse Launches AI-Driven Open Metaverse Protocol Bodhi, Announces First Strategic Partner

According to Foresight News, metaverse gaming platform Ultiverse has announced the launch of its AI-driven open metaverse protocol, Bodhi. The company also revealed rpggo.ai as the first strategic partner for the Bodhi protocol. Ultiverse aims to create a decentralized and open metaverse ecosystem, with Bodhi playing a crucial role in achieving this vision. The partnership with rpggo.ai is expected to further enhance the development and adoption of the Bodhi protocol in the metaverse space.

