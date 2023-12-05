copy link
create picture
more
Ultiverse Launches AI-Driven Open Metaverse Protocol Bodhi, Announces First Strategic Partner
Binance News
2023-12-05 09:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, metaverse gaming platform Ultiverse has announced the launch of its AI-driven open metaverse protocol, Bodhi. The company also revealed rpggo.ai as the first strategic partner for the Bodhi protocol. Ultiverse aims to create a decentralized and open metaverse ecosystem, with Bodhi playing a crucial role in achieving this vision. The partnership with rpggo.ai is expected to further enhance the development and adoption of the Bodhi protocol in the metaverse space.
View full text