Arbitrum Community Votes Against Proposal to Reward Early Contributors
Binance News
2023-12-05 09:04
According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community has voted against the proposal titled 'Empowering Early Contributors: Community Arbitrator Proposal', which suggested distributing 500,000 ARB tokens evenly among 24 members. The proposal aimed to reward early contributors for their efforts in the project's development.
