SBF Decides Not to Submit Post-Trial Motions, Will Seek Claims in Appeal
Binance News
2023-12-05 08:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, SBF has decided not to submit any post-trial motions, as reported by International Business Times. The company's legal team stated that they will 'seek claims in the appeal'.
