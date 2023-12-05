copy link
EigenDA Launches Partnership Program With Eight Collaborators
2023-12-05 08:41
According to Foresight News, EigenDA has announced the launch of its partnership program, with the first batch of participants consisting of eight collaborators who use EigenDA to achieve data availability. These partners include AltLayer, Caldera, Celo, Layer N, Mantle, Movement, Polymer Labs, and Versatus. The collaboration aims to enhance data availability and improve the overall performance of the involved companies. By working together, the partners can leverage EigenDA's technology and expertise to achieve their goals and drive innovation in their respective fields.
