Hooked Protocol Partners with Google Cloud Singapore for AI-Driven Metaverse Solution

According to Foresight News, Hooked Protocol has announced a partnership with Google Cloud Singapore. The collaboration has resulted in Hooked Protocol receiving special funding from the Google AI & Web3 Startup Program. This partnership will integrate Google Cloud's AI solutions to drive the AI-powered Hooked social learning metaverse. The collaboration between Hooked Protocol and Google Cloud Singapore aims to enhance the development of the Hooked metaverse, which focuses on social learning. By integrating Google Cloud's AI solutions, the partnership will enable the creation of a more advanced and interactive learning environment within the metaverse. This partnership highlights the growing interest in the metaverse and the potential for AI-driven solutions to improve user experiences in virtual worlds. As more companies explore the possibilities of the metaverse, collaborations like this one between Hooked Protocol and Google Cloud Singapore are likely to become more common, driving innovation and growth in the sector.

