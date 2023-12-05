copy link
Arbitrum One Network's TVL Reaches Record High of $8.12 Billion
2023-12-05 07:27
According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total value locked (TVL) in the Arbitrum One network has reached a historic high of $8.12 billion. Over the past seven days, the network has experienced a growth rate of 7.08%.
