Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin Collapse Following Gold's Dip

Binance News
2023-12-05 06:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has predicted a collapse in the cryptocurrency's value, more spectacular than its recent rally, following gold's dip below $2,100. Schiff believes that the surge in Bitcoin's value to around $41,000 could be its 'swan song,' indicating a significant decline. He attributes the recent rally to the speculative excitement surrounding spot Bitcoin ETFs, which he sees as a bubble set to burst. In contrast, Schiff views gold's current ascent as grounded in real value, making it a more reliable investment compared to the leading cryptocurrency. Gold reached a record peak of $2,100 during the initial trading hours on December 4 but later lost a significant portion of those gains. The upward momentum in gold had been in progress since early October, reaching its high earlier this month following dovish statements from the US Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's assertion that monetary policy had entered a 'restrictive territory' caused a sharp decline in the dollar and Treasury yields, propelling gold to an all-time high as expectations for rate cuts by the US Central Bank in early 2024 grew. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surpassed the $40,000 mark for the first time in 2023, driven by enthusiasm about US interest rate cuts and anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval. Bitcoin briefly touched $42,000 before retracing to $41,600 at press time.
