BlackRock's Proposed Bitcoin ETF Receives $100,000 Seed Capital

According to Foresight News, BlackRock has submitted a document to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealing that its proposed Bitcoin ETF has received $100,000 in seed capital. The seed capital investor has agreed to purchase $100,000 worth of shares on October 27, 2023, and deliver 4,000 shares at a price of $25 per share on the same date. Foresight News notes that seed capital represents initial funding, allowing the ETF to provide funds for the creation units of the ETF so that shares can be sold and traded on the open market.

