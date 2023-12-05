copy link
create picture
more
Phoenix Group Completes $371 Million IPO on Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange
Binance News
2023-12-05 06:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Phoenix Group, a cryptocurrency mining company, has completed a $371 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The company's shares surged 50% on the first day of trading, attracting $12 billion in funds and being oversubscribed by 33 times.
View full text