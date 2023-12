Phoenix Group Completes $371 Million IPO on Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Phoenix Group, a cryptocurrency mining company, has completed a $371 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The company's shares surged 50% on the first day of trading, attracting $12 billion in funds and being oversubscribed by 33 times.