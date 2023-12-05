Whale Addresses Acquire 797 Million USDC and USDT, Purchase 191.3 WBTC

According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that a whale address starting with 0x192 received 797 million USDC and USDT from another whale address. In the past 15 hours, the address used the funds to purchase 191.3 WBTC at an average price of $41,652. Currently, these two whale addresses jointly hold 319.4 WBTC, worth approximately $13.4 million, across two addresses.

