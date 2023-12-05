copy link
create picture
more
Whale Addresses Acquire 797 Million USDC and USDT, Purchase 191.3 WBTC
Binance News
2023-12-05 05:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that a whale address starting with 0x192 received 797 million USDC and USDT from another whale address. In the past 15 hours, the address used the funds to purchase 191.3 WBTC at an average price of $41,652. Currently, these two whale addresses jointly hold 319.4 WBTC, worth approximately $13.4 million, across two addresses.
View full text