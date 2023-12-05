copy link
Helius Launches Solana Open-Source Browser XRAY
2023-12-05 05:41
According to Foresight News, Helius, a Solana infrastructure startup, has launched XRAY, a fully community-driven open-source browser for Solana. Users can earn rewards by contributing to the project and helping improve the readability and accessibility of the Solana ecosystem.
