DYdX Chain Records Over $420 Million in Trading Volume One Week After Launch

According to Foresight News, data from Chao Labs reveals that one week after the launch of dYdX Chain, the total trading volume has exceeded $420 million, with nearly 2,000 daily active users. The data also shows that the trading volume of SOL is only second to BTC and ETH. Since the end of November, dYdX has officially added perpetual contracts for MATIC, ATOM, AVAX, APE, XRP, UNI, TRX, OP, ADA, MKR, DOGE, SHIB, COMP, LDO, NEAR, APT, SUI, DOT, and ETC.

