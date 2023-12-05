Economist El-Erian Warns of Market Overreaction to Potential Fed Rate Cuts

According to Yahoo News, economist Mohamed El-Erian has expressed concerns about the market's overreaction to the possibility of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024. In an interview with CNBC, El-Erian stated that the market's expectations for a soft economic landing have led to the largest loosening of financial conditions on record. However, he believes this optimism may be excessive and could result in a premature pivot to rate cuts. The Federal Reserve has not yet lowered benchmark rates, but other borrowing cost indicators have dropped significantly in anticipation of monetary policy easing next year. For instance, the 10-year Treasury yield fell from 5% in late October to below 4.3% a month later. This decline has led S&P Global Ratings to suggest that the Fed may need to raise rates one more time. Despite the Fed's caution against a premature pivot to rate cuts, the market's optimism has fueled stock rallies, with the S&P 500 jumping around 9% in November. El-Erian warns that investors may be pricing in recession-level cuts, which could be detrimental to the economy. He believes the Fed will maintain a careful approach and cautions that upcoming inflation data may not be as favorable as recent trends. Barclays also projects a cautious Fed, expecting the central bank to limit interest rate cuts to around 100 basis points next year due to continued economic strength.

View full text