Ford Motor Co. Invests in Indonesian Battery-Nickel Plant for Electric Vehicles

According to Yahoo News, Ford Motor Co. has announced its investment in a battery-nickel plant currently under construction in Indonesia, further securing its position in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. The American automaker will join PT Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. as investors in the project, which aims to produce 120,000 tons of nickel chemicals annually for EV batteries. The Pomalaa plant is set to begin commercial production in 2026, with a total investment of 67.5 trillion rupiah ($4.5 billion). The companies' joint statement did not disclose the individual shares of the investment. As demand for materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel increases, global carmakers are working to ensure long-term supply. Direct investments in mines or refineries remain uncommon, but General Motors Co. has invested in a US lithium miner, and Tesla Inc. has expressed interest in purchasing a lithium producer. Indonesia is emerging as a significant source of battery-ready nickel, thanks to a surge of refinery investments in the mineral-rich country, primarily from Chinese companies. Ford, which aims to produce 2 million EVs annually by the end of 2026, already had an agreement with Huayou to obtain battery materials from the Pomalaa plant. Lisa Drake, vice president for Ford Model e EV industrialization, stated in the announcement that this framework allows Ford direct control over sourcing the nickel it needs in a cost-effective manner while ensuring the nickel is mined in accordance with the company's sustainability targets. The Pomalaa project, which has faced delays, is an example of earlier attempts to use high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) technology to create nickel chemicals from low-grade ores. While several HPAL plants are now operating in Indonesia, concerns about their environmental impact persist.

