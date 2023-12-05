copy link
create picture
more
Tether Holds 57,576 BTC with $1 Billion in Unrealized Profits
Binance News
2023-12-05 03:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tether currently holds a total of 57,576 BTC (worth $2.4 billion) with a comprehensive cost of $22,480 and an unrealized profit of $1 billion (+85%). Out of this, 53,492 BTC were reserved before March this year, while 4,083 BTC were purchased regularly since May using 15% of Tether's net profit.
View full text