Tether Holds 57,576 BTC with $1 Billion in Unrealized Profits

According to Foresight News, Tether currently holds a total of 57,576 BTC (worth $2.4 billion) with a comprehensive cost of $22,480 and an unrealized profit of $1 billion (+85%). Out of this, 53,492 BTC were reserved before March this year, while 4,083 BTC were purchased regularly since May using 15% of Tether's net profit.

