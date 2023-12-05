copy link
MetaMask iOS Mobile App Releases V7.12.0 With New 'Sell' Feature
2023-12-05 03:12
According to Foresight News, MetaMask has released version V7.12.0 of its iOS mobile app, introducing a new 'Sell' feature that allows users to seamlessly exchange cryptocurrencies for cash within the app and transfer it to their bank accounts or debit cards. In addition to the new feature, the updated version also improves the user interface and overall experience, adds better app interaction capabilities, and updates the software's communication abilities. Various bug fixes and performance optimizations have also been implemented in the latest release.
