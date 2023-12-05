DigiFT Receives CMS License and RMO Certification from Singapore's MAS

According to Foresight News, decentralized digital asset exchange DigiFT has been granted a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and has been certified as a Recognized Market Operator (RMO). The CMS license will allow DigiFT to promote the issuance of security tokens and trading activities of capital market products in Singapore, covering securities and units of collective investment schemes (CIS). As an RMO, DigiFT can also operate a secondary market for security tokens on public blockchains.

View full text