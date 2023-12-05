Meta's Chief AI Scientist Offers Tempered View on AI and Quantum Computing

According to Decrypt, Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist at tech giant Meta, recently shared a tempered view on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing during Meta's Fundamental AI Research team's 10-year anniversary gathering. LeCun emphasized the significant gap between today's AI capabilities and the prospect of achieving human-level intelligence, suggesting that we are more likely to have 'cat-level' or 'dog-level' AIs in the upcoming years. He believes that true intelligence requires a vast amount of data that exceeds text and other audiovisual inputs available today. LeCun also expressed doubts about the immediate utility of quantum computing, a field drawing significant investment from tech giants including Nvidia, Google, and IBM. He argued that most problems believed to require quantum computing could be more efficiently solved using classical computers. Quantum computing is a type of computing that uses quantum-mechanical phenomena, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform operations on data. If properly developed, quantum computers would be able to solve problems in seconds that would take thousands of years with the most powerful supercomputers currently available. LeCun's cautious stance signals a more balanced approach to AI and quantum computing in a field often full of revolutionary narratives, cautioning that the path to mature AI is longer and more complex than we think.

