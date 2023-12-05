ETHGlobal Announces 2024 Season Schedule with 20 Global Events

According to Foresight News, ETHGlobal has announced its 2024 season schedule, planning to host 20 events worldwide. These events include LFGHO (January 12-24), Circuit Breaker (February 2-21), Pragma Denver (February 28), Pragma London (March 14), ETHGlobal London (March 15-17), Scaling Ethereum 2024 (April 5-26), Pragma Sydney (May 2), ETHGlobal Sydney (May 3-5), Pragma Brussels (July 11), ETHGlobal Brussels (July 12-14), ETHOnline 2024 (August 23-September 13), ETHGlobal Singapore (September 20-22), Pragma San Francisco (October 15-17), ETHGlobal San Francisco (October 18-20), ETHGlobal Devcon 2024 (tentatively scheduled for November), and five additional events.

