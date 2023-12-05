copy link
RabbitHole's Arbitrum STIP Proposal Approved, Receives 1 Million ARB Tokens for Community Distribution
2023-12-05 01:50
According to Foresight News, RabbitHole, a Web3 on-chain operation incentive platform, has had its Arbitrum STIP reserve fund proposal approved. As a result, the platform will receive 1 million ARB tokens, which will be distributed to the community.
