Proposal for First Quadruple Leveraged S&P 500 ETN Emerges

Binance News
2023-12-05 01:49
According to Yahoo News, a small ETN issuer, MAX ETNs, is proposing the first quadruple leveraged S&P 500 ETN, with the ticker XXXX, as exchange-traded fund issuers explore high-risk, high-reward investment products. The company currently has four leveraged products and plans to offer investors daily compounded 4x leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 Total Return Index. The fund's inception date is set for Dec. 5, 2023, and its management fee is 0.95%. As the exchange-traded product industry expands, providers are constantly searching for novel products to fill the so-called "white space" in the sector. Todd Sohn, ETF analyst at Strategas Securities, explains that while the Securities and Exchange Commission only permits 3x leveraged products, offering the investment as an ETN could bypass regulatory scrutiny. Sohn also notes that retail traders represent a potential market for the product, as they often seek quick, high-reward short-term vehicles despite the significant risk involved. However, it is important to consider that ETNs, unlike ETFs, carry credit risk. Sohn explains that ETNs are essentially debt instruments, and there is a risk for investors if the counterparty decides they no longer want the exposure. MAX ETNs' other products include the Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETNs and the Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs. As leveraged ETFs gain popularity, some question why these risky products can enter the market before spot bitcoin ETFs, which are currently undergoing the SEC approval process. There are currently 169 leveraged ETFs with an average expense ratio of 1.02% and total assets under management of $73.32 billion.
