Enterprise Blockchain Development Platform ONINO Set to Launch L1 Testnet on December 21

According to Foresight News, enterprise blockchain development platform ONINO is scheduled to launch on December 21, with the L1 testnet going live on the same day. ONINO's blockchain offers a cloud-based development environment, aiming to significantly simplify the process for businesses of various sizes and industries to build blockchain solutions. This allows anyone to create valuable enterprise-level blockchain solutions without the need for specialized knowledge or substantial time and financial investments.