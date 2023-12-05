copy link
Enterprise Blockchain Development Platform ONINO Set to Launch L1 Testnet on December 21
2023-12-05 01:39
According to Foresight News, enterprise blockchain development platform ONINO is scheduled to launch on December 21, with the L1 testnet going live on the same day. ONINO's blockchain offers a cloud-based development environment, aiming to significantly simplify the process for businesses of various sizes and industries to build blockchain solutions. This allows anyone to create valuable enterprise-level blockchain solutions without the need for specialized knowledge or substantial time and financial investments.
