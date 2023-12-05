According to Decrypt, OpenAI has addressed a vulnerability in its ChatGPT chatbot that exposed internal company data. Researchers from various universities and Google DeepMind discovered that asking ChatGPT to repeat a word indefinitely would reveal private information from OpenAI, including emails, phone, and fax numbers. Following the publication of the report, attempts to recreate the error have been unsuccessful, with ChatGPT-3 and GPT-4 warning users that the content may violate the company's content policy or terms of use. OpenAI's terms of service prohibit users from attempting to access private information or discover the source code of its AI tools. The company has not yet responded to Decrypt's request for comment. Meanwhile, Amazon's recently launched Q chatbot has also been reported to leak private information, but the company claims no security issue was identified as a result of employee feedback.

View full text