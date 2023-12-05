Mocaverse Fixes Security Vulnerability in Smart Contracts

According to Foresight News, Mocaverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) series under Animoca Brands, announced that its smart contract development partner, Thirdweb, informed them of a security vulnerability in their smart contracts on December 2. The vulnerability did not affect any user's private keys, wallets, or other assets in their wallets. As a precaution, Mocaverse used pre-built smart contracts to create Relic and Lucky Neko collections and another pre-built smart contract on Polygon to create the Realm Ticket collection. On the evening of December 4, Mocaverse NFT, Lucky Neko, and Mocaverse Relic smart contracts were successfully upgraded, fixing the security vulnerability without affecting the existing functionality of the smart contracts. For non-upgradable contracts, including Realm Ticket and Honorary Collection, the relevant contracts have been locked, and all data has been snapshot. Original holders will be allowed to claim NFTs based on their previous holdings, and there are no new smart contracts with existing vulnerabilities. On December 5 at 8:45, after implementing and testing all mitigation measures, Mocaverse communicated the potential security vulnerability to all other subsidiaries of Animoca Brands, allowing them to take any necessary mitigation measures (if any). Thirdweb and Mocaverse will work together to eliminate the security vulnerability through the necessary steps and support other Animoca Brands projects. Moca series NFTs, funds, and wallets are all secure.

