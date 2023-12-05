copy link
create picture
more
Celsius Network Deposits 7,500 ETH to Falcon X, Totaling 22,600 ETH in Three Weeks
Binance News
2023-12-05 01:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Data Nerd reveals that Celsius Network has deposited an additional 7,500 ETH ($16.68 million) to Falcon X six hours ago. This brings the total amount of ETH transferred to Falcon X in the past three weeks to 22,600 ETH ($47.6 million). Celsius Network's recent deposit to Falcon X highlights the ongoing relationship between the two companies. The substantial amount of ETH transferred in such a short period indicates a strong level of trust and collaboration between Celsius Network and Falcon X.
View full text